What Breece Hall draft pick means for Jets RB depth chart

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone and we now have the landing spots for all of the draft-eligible college football players. The New York Jets had the fourth pick in the second round. They drafted Iowa State RB Breece Hall with the 36th overall selection in the draft. He was a prolific running back for the Cyclones and led the entire NCAA in rushing during the 2020 season.

Jets estimated RB depth chart

1. Breece Hall

2. Michael Carter

3. Tevin Coleman

4. Ty Johnson

Fantasy football breakdown

It was a little bit of a surprise that the Jets decided to pick up Hall that early in the second. They drafted Michael Carter in the fourth round of the 2021 draft and he developed into a bright spot for them in the 2021 season. Even so, New York spent the capital on Hall and he will likely get the starting nod. He has a ton of talent and we are used to seeing him put on a show on the football field. Hall never had to share a backfield with anyone prominent, but it will be interesting to see how the Jets involve Carter.