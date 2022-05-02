 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What Brian Robinson Jr. draft pick means for Commanders RB depth chart

We discuss Brian Robinson being drafted by the Washington Commanders.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Brian Robinson Jr. #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs against the Georgia Bulldogs during the College Football Playoff Championship held at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone and we now have the landing spots for all of the draft-eligible college football players. With the 98th pick in the draft, the Washington Commanders selected Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr. He doesn’t have the profile that we are accustomed to seeing from Bama running backs but was still a productive member of their team.

Commanders estimated RB depth chart

1. Antonio Gibson
2. J.D. McKissic
3. Jaret Patterson
4. Brian Robinson Jr.

Fantasy football breakdown

This was a head-scratching move for the Commanders. It looks a lot better for their real NFL team than it does for fantasy purposes. Gibson had some good news when it looked like McKissic was heading to Buffalo, but the deal fell through and McKissic re-signed with the Commanders. They signed Patterson as a UDFA in 2021, and this is one crowded running back room. The best-case scenario for Robinson is that he may get goal-line touches, but otherwise, he doesn’t have a clear path to fantasy relevance while in Washington.

