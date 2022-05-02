What Isaiah Spiller draft pick means for Chargers RB depth chart

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone and we now have the landing spots for all of the draft-eligible college football players. The Los Angeles Chargers were on the clock with the 18th pick in the fourth round. They drafted Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller with the 123rd overall selection in the draft.

Chargers estimated RB depth chart

1. Austin Ekeler

2. Isaiah Spiller

3. Joshua Kelley

4. Larry Rountree III

Fantasy football breakdown

When you get to the fourth round of the NFL Draft you are mainly selecting players to add to the depth of your roster. Spiller instantly becomes the second running back in this depth chart just from his talent. It is a good news and bad news situation for Spiller. He has the talent to be a lead running back in the NFL but won’t get his chance in the foreseeable future.

Ekeler is used to being part of a thunder and lightning backfield with former teammate Melvin Gordon. Ekeler is a fantasy football superstar but could see some key touches taken away with Spiller in town now. On his own though, Spiller won’t have fantasy value to start his rookie year.