What Jahan Dotson draft pick means for Commanders WR depth chart

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone and we now have the landing spots for all of the draft-eligible college football players. The Washington Commanders moved back in the first round of the draft and ended up with the 16th overall pick. With it, they selected Penn State WR Jahan Dotson.

Washington Commanders estimated WR depth chart

1. Terry McLaurin

2. Jahan Dotson

3. Curtis Samuel

4. Dyami Brown

Fantasy football breakdown

The Commanders will have new quarterback Carson Wentz under center and they brought in an extra weapon for him with Dotson. This selection helps on multiple fronts as it gives Wentz options, could help McLaurin and could be a good fantasy landing spot for Dotson. Washington has great pass catchers and there is that slight chance that Dotson could get lost in the shuffle. I don’t think that happens fully, but there are certainly other rookie wide receivers in more favorable spots. Not to worry though, there is definitely a situation in which this landing spot works well for both McLaurin and Dotson.