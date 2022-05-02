What Chris Olave draft pick means for Saints WR depth chart

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone and we now have the landing spots for all of the draft-eligible college football players. The New Orleans Saints traded up for the No. 11 selection in the draft. With that pick, they drafted Ohio State WR Chris Olave. He was drafted right after teammate Garrett Wilson was selected with the tenth pick by the New York Jets.

New Orleans Saints estimated WR depth chart

1. Michael Thomas

2. Chris Olave

3. Marquez Callaway

4. Tre’Quan Smith

Fantasy football breakdown

The Saints have rolled the dice with Thomas and his injury history over the last two years. They drafted Olave to try and have a consistent performer that they can count on. Olave will be an instant upgrade in the wide receiver room. He can either be their top option if Thomas is sidelined or can help take pressure off of Thomas and open up the New Orleans offense. With Jameis Winston under center, Olave is primed for a solid rookie year in fantasy football drafts.