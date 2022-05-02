What Garrett Wilson draft pick means for Jets WR depth chart

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone and we now have the landing spots for all of the draft-eligible college football players. The Jets ended up with three first-round picks and greatly improved their team with all three selections. With the 10th overall pick in the draft, New York selected Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson.

Jets estimated WR depth chart

1. Elijah Moore

2. Garrett Wilson

3. Corey Davis

4. Braxton Berrios

Fantasy football breakdown

The Jets improved on both sides of the ball, but Wilson could have the biggest impact. He provides yet another weapon for second-year quarterback Zach Wilson. The New York offense should take a step forward in the 2022 season and that is good news for Garrett Wilson. He may not be first in line for target share from a fantasy perspective, but is certainly going to be involved in the team’s weekly game plan. The tandem of him and Moore will be tough to predict and stop for opposing defenses.