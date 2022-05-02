What Drake London draft pick means for Falcons WR depth chart

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone and we now have the landing spots for all of the draft-eligible college football players. The Atlanta Falcons were on the clock with the eighth overall pick in the draft. They addressed one of their biggest needs by selecting USC WR Drake London to be their new number one wide receiver.

Falcons estimated WR depth chart

1. Drake London

2. Olamide Zaccheaus

3. Damiere Byrd

4. Auden Tate

Fantasy football breakdown

London was the first wide receiver taken in the draft so expectations are high for him. Calvin Ridley would be the team’s number one receiver but has been suspended for the 2022 season for gambling on games while he was away from football in the 2021 season. The Falcons will have a new quarterback under center in Marcus Mariota and he will want to develop a quick relationship with London.

London will have an ample target share competing only with tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Cordarelle Patterson. He lands in a great spot and should be in line for the best fantasy season for a wide receiver in this year’s draft class.