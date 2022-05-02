How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on May 2nd episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.

This will be the go-home show to this Sunday’s Wrestlemania Backlash pay-per-view and the red brand will put the finishing touches on its side of the build towards the show. The speculated main event for the PPV was altered over the weekend, so we’ll see how that further plays out on both Raw and Smackdown this week.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, May 2nd

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

The tag team title unification match at Wrestlemania Backlash between the Usos and RK-Bro is off as the main event will now be a six-man tag featuring the Bloodline taking on RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre. This came about during Friday’s episode of Smackdown where Roman Reigns ambushed RK-Bro during the contract signing between the two teams, prompting McIntyre to come out to make the save.

Later on in the night, Paul Heyman proposed the six-man tag idea to WWE official Adam Pearce and it was made official over the weekend. For tonight’s episode, the Bloodline will appear to take over just six days out from the PPV.

In the women’s division, Becky Lynch returned to Raw for the first time since Wrestlemania to declare that no one would stop her on her quest to regain the Raw Women’s Championship. That prompted the surprise of Asuka, who declared that she would stop Lynch before evading an attack from “Big Time Becks”. We’ll see where this goes between these two on-again, off-again rivals. Meanwhile, Raw Women’s Champion overcame the odds stacked by Sonya Deville to retain her title in what became a 3-on-1 handicap match. We’ll see if they run this match back at the PPV.