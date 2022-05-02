How to watch Bruins vs. Hurricanes in Game 1 via live online stream

ESPN will host Monday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina (54-20-8) is hoping to start the postseason hot after a successful regular season where it claimed the Metropolitan Division title. The Hurricanes made their bones on the defensive side of the ice, limiting opponents to a league-best 2.44 goals allowed per game. They will be led by center Sebastian Aho but will be missing starting goalie Frederik Andersen for the first few games of the series due to a lower-body injury. Antti Raanta will fill in during his absence.

Boston (51-26-5) was able to earn the first Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference after holding its own in an extremely top-heavy Atlantic Division. Similar to the ‘Canes, the Bruins have also been a defensive oriented team and allowed just 2.66 goals per game. Led by Brad Marchland, Boston is trying to knock Carolina out of the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.

Bruins vs. Hurricanes Game 1 live stream

Date: Monday, May 2

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.