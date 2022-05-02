How to watch Lightning vs. Maple Leafs in Game 1 via live online stream

ESPN2 will host Monday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

Toronto (54-21-7) set a franchise record for wins this season and are hoping to advance in the playoffs for the first time since 2004. Grabbing the second playoff spot from the top-heavy Atlantic Division, the Maple Leafs have been led by center Austin Meadows, who led the NHL with 60 goals this season. Matthews had seven points in three games against Tampa Bay this season.

Tampa Bay (54-21-7) enters the postseason as two-time defending Stanley Cup champions and hope to become the first team to three-peat since the New York Islanders dynasty of the early 1980’s. The Lightning also held their own in the tough Atlantic Division to claim the third playoff spot and went 7-3-0 through their last 10 games of the regular season. Veteran center Steven Stamkos compiled 106 points throughout the regular season.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs live stream

Date: Monday, May 2

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.