How to watch Blues vs. Wild in Game 1 via live online stream

ESPN will host Monday’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild in Game 1 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Minnesota (53-22-7) was able to earn home ice in this series on the final day, pulling ahead of St. Louis by four points. The Wild got to this position by holding their own in a Central Division that ultimately sent five teams to the playoffs. The top line of Kirill Kaprizov, Mats Zucarello, and Ryan Hartman combined for 252 points throughout the regular season and were responsible for a bulk of the team’s production.

St. Louis (49-22-11) also held its own in the tough Central Division and grabbed the third playoff spot out of there. Right wing Vladimir Tarasenko led the Blues this season, posting 48 assists and 34 goals for 82 points. St. Louis was near flawless when having a late lead, posting a 37-3-3 record when having a lead after two periods.

Blues vs. Wild Game 1 live stream

Date: Monday, May 2

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.