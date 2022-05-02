How to watch Kings vs. Oilers in Game 1 via live online stream

ESPN will host Monday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Edmonton (49-27-6) grabbed the second playoff spot out of the Pacific Division and is hoping to finally break through this postseason. The Oilers are of course led by center Conor McDavid, who has locked up his fourth Art Ross Trophy after leading the league in scoring with a career-high 123 points. Leon Draisaiti followed right behind him with 110 points of his own.

Los Angeles (44-27-11) managed to grab the third spot in the Pacific Division. The Kings have been led by center Anze Kopitar, who posted 67 points throughout the regular season. L.A. has been comfortable in close games all year and that’s been evidenced by them having the lowest margin of goal differential either way in the NHL at +3.

Kings vs. Oilers live stream

Date: Monday, May 2

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.