Picks for Lightning vs. Maple Leafs in Game 1 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The first round of the NHL playoffs will get underway in the Eastern Conference tonight as the Toronto Maple Leafs will begin its first-round series against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Let’s make some picks based on the Game 1 odds courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game 1 prediction

TBL: +105

TOR: -125

Toronto comes in as the moneyline favorite in Game 1 and will be fired up on its home ice. There’s a sense of urgency with this particular Maple Leafs team to reverse the decades of playoff futility with the franchise and with Austin Meadows leading the way, they’ll come out hot and take a quick 1-0 lead on the champs.

Pick: Toronto -125

Over/Under: 6.5 goals

Both teams are heading into the postseason ready to go and in Game 1, we’ll see a flurry of goals on both ends of the ice by two of the top scoring teams in the Eastern Conference.

Pick: Over 6.5

