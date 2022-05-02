Picks for Blues vs. Wild in Game 1 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The first round of the NHL playoffs will get underway in the Western Conference tonight as the Minnesota Wild will jumpstart its first-round series against the St. Louis Blues.

Let’s make some picks based on the Game 1 odds courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook

Blues vs. Wild Game 1 prediction

STL: +120

MIN: -140

Minnesota enters Game 1 as the moneyline favorite in what experts are predicting to be a toss up series. The Wild edged the Blues by just four points to claim home ice in the first round and that may make all the difference in them coming out victorious this evening.

Pick: Minnesota -140

Over/Under: 6.5 goals

These two teams provided fireworks during the regular season as they combined for 28 goals in three matchups. Tonight’s series opener should be no different so hammer the over.

Pick: Over 6.5 goals

