How to watch Monday’s NHL Playoff TV schedule via live stream

The NHL playoffs will get started tonight with four first-round matchups getting underway. One doubleheader will be broadcasted on ESPN while the other will be broadcasted on ESPN2.

ESPN will begin its coverage at 7:00 p.m. ET with Game 1 of the Eastern Conference series between the Boston Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes. Carolina claimed the Metropolitan Division title and will try to avoid a third playoff exit at the hands of Boston in four seasons.

Following that matchup will Game 1 of the Western Conference series between the St. Louis Blues and the Minnesota Wild at 9:30 p.m. ET. This series looks to be a high-scoring affair as these two teams combined for 28 goals in three regular season matchups.

Meanwhile, ESPN2 will begin its coverage with Game 1 of the Eastern Conference series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Lightning are gunning for a Stanley Cup three-peat and will begin another playoff journey against a Leafs team eager to erase decades of playoff futility.

The night will then wrap up with Game 1 of the Western Conference series between the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 p.m. ET. Connor McDavid locked up his fourth Art Ross Trophy with a career-high 123 points this season and will lead the Oilers against a Kings team that is comfortable in close games.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out these NHL matchups, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.