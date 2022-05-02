Pick on the Moneyline for Yankees-Blue Jays on Monday

The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees split their four game series in New York in April and will look to settle the score in Toronto starting on Monday with a former All Star getting the start for the Blue Jays on a Monday.

New York Yankees (-120, 8.5) vs Toronto Blue Jays

Ross Stripling gets the start for the Blue Jays after beginning the season in the bullpen, giving up just one walk and four runs in three starts across three starts in 13 innings since being added to the starting rotation.

The Yankees counter with Jordan Montgomery, who has an 8-11 record with a 4.09 ERA since the start of the 2019 season, allowing 1.3 home runs per nine innings for his career on the road.

Both teams back up their pitchers with lineups that can go yard at any time with both tied for the league lead with 31 home runs, but most of the Yankees deep flies have come at hole, hitting just eight home runs in nine road games this season.

In nine career pitching appearances at Rogers Centre, Stripling has a 1.89 ERA and will continue his home dominance on Monday, leading Toronto to victory.

The Play: Blue Jays +100

