Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Monday, May 2

We have a small eight-game slate in the majors Monday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has six games beginning at 6:40 p.m. ET with the Arizona Diamondbacks facing the Miami Marlins.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Monday, May 2.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET

Aaron Judge ($5,800)

DJ LeMahieu ($5,200)

Josh Donaldson ($4,800)

The New York Yankees are coming off a three-game series sweep against Kansas City, where they averaged seven runs per game. They will look to continue their torrid pace against the Toronto Blue Jays tonight. DraftKings Sportsbook has the total set at 8.5, which is one of the highest on the board for the slate.

The Yankees will be going up against Ross Stripling, who has pitched well this season with an ERA of 3.60 through five starts. However, this will be his first time seeing the Yankees this season. DJ LeMahieu is someone who you want in lineup as he’s hitting .318 with an RBI in 22 career at-bats against Stripling. The veteran infielder is also averaging 7.2 fantasy points per game in his last five games.

Twins vs. Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET

Byron Buxton ($5,700)

Carlos Correa ($4,600)

Luis Arraez ($3,400)

Minnesota is another team that has a potent offense in the majors, which can put up a big number in any inning. The Twins are scoring 6.2 runs per game in their last five games and 18 runs in their last two games. Now they will head to Baltimore to face Tyler Wells, who is 0-2 with an ERA of 5.54.

The 27-year-old had a solid outing against the Yankees in his last start, only allowing three hits, two earned runs (1 HR), and striking out four. However, he’s given up at least one home run in three out of his four starts. Right-handed batters are hitting .294 against Wells, which means you got to play both Buxton and Correa. Correa has put together four-straight multi-hit games and averaging 13.5 fantasy points per game.

Mariners vs. Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET

Ty France ($6,000)

J.P. Crawford ($5,600)

Julio Rodriguez ($3,700)

The Mariners will be going up against Astros starter Jake Odorizzi for the second time this season. In their first matchup, Seattle tagged Odorizzi for four earned runs and eight hits in 4.1 innings pitched.

Seattle has a nice mixture of contact and power hitters up and down the lineup, who can get on base or put the ball into the seats, which makes this an appealing matchup. Rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez has played better as of late, which includes a 3-for-4 day at the plate with a home run against Miami on Sunday (24 fantasy points). He’s averaging 10.8 fantasy points per game in his last five games.