Best MLB player prop bets to consider for May 2

We have an eight-game schedule in the majors on Monday, with the first game taking place at 1:15 p.m. ET between the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals. We also have a game on MLB Network at 7:10 p.m. ET with the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets. There are a ton of options for player props, but these are our favorite for Monday’s slate of games.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Monday, May 2

Pablo Lopez over 5.5 strikeouts (-115)

You could make the case that Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez has been one of the best pitchers in baseball to start the year. Lopez has a 3-0 record and outstanding 0.39 ERA through four starts. The 26-year-old has only allowed one earned run this year, which came against the Giants on Apr. 9.

He should be able to have some success against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are only hitting .181 on the season and averaging 9.13 strikeouts per game (27th in the majors). Lopez has gone over 5.5 strikeouts in three out of his four starts and will be able to get this done in five or so innings.

Carlos Correa over 1.5 total bases (+105)

For some reason, the books are still giving us Correa’s total bases prop at plus-money. The 27-year-old shortstop has been tearing the ball off the cover, hitting .300 with a double and seven RBI in his last 10 games. Correa has gone over 1.5 total bases in three-straight games and should be able to get some hits off of Orioles’ starter Tyler Wells, who struggles against right-handed hitters.

Julio Rodriguez over 1.5 total bases (+145)

After a rough start to the season, the rookie outfielder is starting to put it together at the plate for Seattle. Rodriguez is coming off of a solid series against Miami, where he hit .500 with a home run and three RBI.

The Mariners are hoping that the 21-year-old is getting comfortable at the plate and ready to take off this month. We are going to take a shot on Rodriguez’s total bases prop, which he’s gone over in five out of his last 10 games.

