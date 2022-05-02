MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Monday, May 2

There are eight major League Baseball games on tap to start the week on this Monday, meaning 16 of the league’s 30 teams will be in action.

With just over half the clubs taking the field today, there are plenty of opportunities to make a splash in daily fantasy. Granted, there won’t be as many big point chances as there would if all 30 teams were playing, but there are still some solid players to scoop up today.

Here’s a look at some players to keep an eye on for your DFS lineup.

Top Pitchers

Pablo Lopez, Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks ($10,000) — Don’t look now but the Marlins are hot, winners of seven of their last eight, and are taking on one of the worst teams in baseball to start the week. Lopez has been dominant this season, allowing just one run in over 23 innings pitched while striking out 23 hitters. The price tag Is expensive but it’s worth it for how he’s pitching and the extremely favorable matchup.

Jordan Montgomery, New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays ($8,100) — He’s not as much of a sure thing as Lopez, but nobody is on Monday. Montgomery has been solid this season though, allowing just three earned runs over his last 16.2 innings pitched while sitting down 11 hitters via strikeout in that span.

Top Hitters

Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets ($6,100) — Acuna Jr. is just in his third game back from an ACL injury that sidelined him for the final part of the regular season and all of the playoffs a year ago. In his first three games he’s earned two hits, an RBI, and a walk. Though each day he gets better and better as he gets used to game action again. It’s only a matter of time before he pops off.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks ($5,900) — Chisholm has missed the last two games, once for an illness and another because of a lefty/lefty matchup, but looks as if he’ll be back in the lineup on Monday. He’s hitting well against virtually any pitcher you throw at him, with an average of .310 on the season. He’ll be taking on Zac Gallen, who was traded to the D-Backs in exchange for Chisholm in 2019.

Value Pitcher

Jake Odorizzi, Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners ($6,200) — ‘Value’ here is a bit of a stretch, but with only 16 teams playing today this is about as good as it's going to get. Odorizzi has struggled this season, but his last time on the hill gives reason for optimism. He tossed six innings and allowed just one hit in a win against the Rangers last week, which was by far his best performance of the year.

Value Hitter

Michael Brantley, Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners ($4,300) — Brantley is hitting close to .300 in his last 10 games. He’s also had a ton of success in his career against Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales. Over 24 career at-bats against Gonzales, he has 10 hits and just one strikeout.