Best MLB bets to consider for Monday, May 2

We have an eight-game slate on tap for Monday, May 2nd. The action gets started at 1:15 p.m. ET with the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals starting a three-game set. Then later tonight, the Atlanta Braves will head to Citi Field to play the New York Mets at 7:10 p.m. ET on MLB Network. With all of the options for bets to consider, these are our favorites for Monday’s slate of games.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Monday, May 2

If you are looking for a plus-money play for tonight’s slate, then the Twins on the run line could be a good option. Minnesota has won four out of their last five games by four runs per game. They’ll now gear up to play Tyler Wells and the Orioles, who have two-straight games.

Wells pitched well in his last start against the New York Yankees, but he still owns an ERA of 5.54 through four starts. In those four starts, the Orioles have lost each game by more than 1.5 runs. The Twins have advantage on the mound with Chris Paddack, who is 0-2 with an ERA of 3.68. Paddack has only given up six earned runs in 14.2 innings pitched (three starts).

When these two teams played each other last month in Tampa Bay, there was no shortage of runs being scored. Oakland averaged 7.75 runs per game in that four-game set, while Tampa Bay scored four runs per game.

Tonight’s contest features a solid pitching matchup between Drew Rasmussen and Daulton Jefferies, however, I think we’ll see at least seven runs put up. Oakland is averaging three runs per game in their last five games and Tampa Bay is averaging three runs per game in their last five. It’s not ideal but Rasmussen has allowed five earned runs in two road starts this season, while Jefferies just allowed five earned runs in his last start against the Giants.

Atlanta Braves ML vs. New York Mets (-105)

We’re going to take a shot on the Braves, who will try to shutdown the red-hot Mets, who have won seven-straight series to start the season. Atlanta will give the ball to Max Fried, who has put together two-straight quality starts against the Dodgers and Cubs, where he’s only allowed six hits and one earned run in 13 innings.

The Braves need a win after losing two out of three games to the Texas Rangers over the weekend. However, it will not be easy with Chris Bassitt on the mound for New York. The veteran is 3-1 with an ERA of 2.25 through four starts. Atlanta’s offense has struggled over the last week, but they should bounce back with Ronald Acuna Jr. getting integrated back into things.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.