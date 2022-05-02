 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is Shohei Ohtani not in Angels lineup Monday vs. the White Sox?

The Angels will be without Ohtani in the starting lineup Monday.

Los Angeles Angels v Chicago White Sox
Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels bats in the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 01, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels are giving Shohei Ohtani the day off Monday against the White Sox, although the star is available off the bench. There appears to be some injury concerns with Ohtani, according to Angels trainer Mike Frostad.

Ohtani was pulled from Sunday’s game against the White Sox with tightness in his groin. Given his importance to the team as both a pitcher and hitter, it makes sense for the Angels to be cautious with Ohtani. He’s also struggling against the White Sox this series, hitting .167 for the series. An off day could give him a chance to regroup.

With Ohtani out of the starting lineup, the Angels could place any of their starting outfielders in the DH spot and use that bench depth there. Los Angeles is likely to go that route after bench outfielders got playing time during Mike Trout’s hand injury. Trout himself could be in the DH spot Monday.

