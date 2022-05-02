Joey Gallo remains out of lineup for Yankees on Monday vs. Blue Jays

New York Yankees OF Joey Gallo remains out of the lineup on Monday night vs. the Toronto Blue Jays due to a groin injury. More to come. Here’s a look at the lineup to start the series against the Jays in Toronto.

As a result of the Gallo injury, the Yanks are opting to put Giancarlo Stanton in right field with Aaron Judge shifting to center and Aaron Hicks in left. Josh Donaldson isn’t playing third base and will get a night off from fielding as the DH. DJ LeMahieu shifts over to third while Isiah Kiner-Falefa will play short with Gleyber Torres at second. It’s a strong shift for the Yankees. Stanton is an underrated outfielder and having Judge and Hicks cover most of the ground is ideal. The infield gets a bit of a boost with Donaldson not out there as well.

The Yankees having Gallo out of the lineup against Toronto is probably a plus. IKF is hitting above .300. Stanton is starting to find his groove and the rest of the lineup has been pretty solid. Gallo leads the team in strikeouts with 29 in 61 ABs, K’ing on nearly half of his times up at bat. We could see Gallo just land on the injured list due to the groin issue. Not that we ever want anyone to get hurt, but this should be a net-positive for the Yankees lineup overall.