Klay Thompson listed as probable for Game 2 vs. Grizzlies with knee injury

The Golden State Warriors have listed Klay Thompson as probable for Tuesday’s Game 2 against the Memphis Grizzlies with a knee injury. The shooting guard played in Game 1 and even had what would be the game-winning three-point shot but his history with leg injuries means this recent ailment is a cause for concern.

Klay Thompson (knee) listed probable for Tuesday. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) May 2, 2022

Thompson went through a load management program since his return, sitting out some of the team’s back-to-back sets. With teams getting at least a day off in between playoff games, this was never a concern in the postseason for the Warriors. However, it appears Thompson is starting to feel some of the effects of stressing his legs after two major injuries in the last two seasons.

If Thompson doesn’t play or has a minutes limit, look for Jordan Poole, Stephen Curry and Gary Payton II to pick up the slack. It’s unlikely Thompson misses time, but the Warriors have enough to compensate for his absence.