Desmond Bane questionable for Game 2 vs. Warriors with back soreness

The Memphis Grizzlies have listed Desmond Bane as questionable for their Game 2 showdown Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors. The shooting guard is expected to play through the issue, per head coach Taylor Jenkins.

Grizzlies say that Steven Adams remains out in health and safety protocols and will miss Game 2 against the Warriors tomorrow.



Desmond Bane is listed as Questionable with lower back soreness, as is Ziaire Williams with right knee soreness. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) May 2, 2022

Bane played in Game 1 and struggled, going 3-10 from the floor and 1-5 from deep to finish with nine points. The Grizzlies lost 117-116, which means they badly need Bane to be better in Game 2 to avoid taking a 2-0 deficit on the road to Golden State. The sharpshooter was unable to get many quality looks in Game 1, something the Grizzlies need to fix for Tuesday.

If Bane can’t go or is limited in any way, look for De’Anthony Melton and Tyus Jones to be the primary backups at the shooting guard position. Dillon Brooks may also take some minutes at the spot, although he’s likely to remain in his role at small forward.