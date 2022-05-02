 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Desmond Bane questionable for Game 2 vs. Warriors with back soreness

The Grizzlies guard is expected to be able to play.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies
Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies arrives to the arena before the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 1, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.
Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies have listed Desmond Bane as questionable for their Game 2 showdown Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors. The shooting guard is expected to play through the issue, per head coach Taylor Jenkins.

Bane played in Game 1 and struggled, going 3-10 from the floor and 1-5 from deep to finish with nine points. The Grizzlies lost 117-116, which means they badly need Bane to be better in Game 2 to avoid taking a 2-0 deficit on the road to Golden State. The sharpshooter was unable to get many quality looks in Game 1, something the Grizzlies need to fix for Tuesday.

If Bane can’t go or is limited in any way, look for De’Anthony Melton and Tyus Jones to be the primary backups at the shooting guard position. Dillon Brooks may also take some minutes at the spot, although he’s likely to remain in his role at small forward.

