F1 schedule: Spanish Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

Formula One is back in Europe after wrapping up the Miami Grand Prix two weeks ago. The 2022 Spanish Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, May 22nd. Race weekend got started in Barcelona on Friday with two practice sessions. There will be one more practice session at 7:00 a.m. ET on Saturday morning which leads into qualifying at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Spanish Grand Prix will be on Sunday and will start at 9 a.m. ET.

All events will be broadcast on ESPN channels and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

The 2021 race was won by Lewis Hamilton in 1:33:07. He was followed by Max Verstappen, Valtteri Botas, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez, who rounded out the top-five finishers a year ago. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Verstappen has the best odds to win the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix installed at -105.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Spanish Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, May 20th

8:00 a.m. — Practice 1 — ESPN3, WatchESPN

11:00 a.m. — Practice 2 — ESPN3, WatchESPN

Saturday, May 21st

7:00 a.m. — Practice 3 — ESPNU, WatchESPN

10:00 a.m. — Qualifying— ESPN2, WatchESPN

Sunday, May 22nd

9:00 a.m. — Spanish Grand Prix race — ESPN2, WatchESPN