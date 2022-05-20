 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 practice live stream: How to watch Spanish Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Spanish Grand Prix in Catalonia via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the start finish straight during previews ahead of Round 4:Barcelona of the Formula 2 Championship at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 19, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. Photo by Eric Alonso - Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images

Formula One racing is in the Barcelona metropolitan area this weekend for the Spanish Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 10 a.m. on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. a.m. The third practice run is Saturday at 7 a.m.

Friday’s practices will air on ESPN2 and ESPNU while Saturday’s practice will air on ESPNU and qualifying will air on ESPN2. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN2. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.

Max Vetstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -105, followed by Charles Leclerc at +135. Carlos Sainz is the next closest at +1100.

How to watch practice for the Spanish Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, May 20th, 8:00 a.m., ESPN2
Practice 2: Friday, May 20th, 11:00 a.m., ESPNU
Practice 3: Saturday, May 21st, 7:00 a.m., ESPNU
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Spanish Grand Prix, entry list

Pos Driver Car #
1 Alexander Albon 23
2 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
3 Charles Leclerc 16
4 Daniel Ricciardo 3
5 Esteban Ocon 31
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 George Russell 63
8 Guanyu Zhou 24
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Lance Stroll 18
11 Lando Norris 4
12 Lewis Hamilton 44
13 Max Verstappen 1
14 Mick Schumacher 47
15 Nicholas Latifi 6
16 Pierre Gasly 10
17 Sebastian Vettel 5
18 Sergio Pérez 11
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Yuki Tsunoda 22

