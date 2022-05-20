F1 practice live stream: How to watch Spanish Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

Formula One racing is in the Barcelona metropolitan area this weekend for the Spanish Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 10 a.m. on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. a.m. The third practice run is Saturday at 7 a.m.

Friday’s practices will air on ESPN2 and ESPNU while Saturday’s practice will air on ESPNU and qualifying will air on ESPN2. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN2. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.

Max Vetstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -105, followed by Charles Leclerc at +135. Carlos Sainz is the next closest at +1100.

How to watch practice for the Spanish Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, May 20th, 8:00 a.m., ESPN2

Practice 2: Friday, May 20th, 11:00 a.m., ESPNU

Practice 3: Saturday, May 21st, 7:00 a.m., ESPNU

Live stream: WatchESPN

