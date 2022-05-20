What to watch before checking out Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series

After years of rumors and speculation fans are finally gifted the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi, portrayed once again by Ewan McGregor. Obi-Wan Kenobi releases on Disney+ on May 27, and the master Jedi will return alongside fellow prequel star Hayden Christensen, who will portray the iconic Sith Lord Darth Vader. Tasked with protecting a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine, Kenobi will also look to stay hidden from the Galactic Empire’s pursuits.

What to watch before Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Given that both McGregor and Christensen will reprise their roles from the prequel trilogy, it will be valuable to revisit the first three (chronological) films. While critics may not be kind to the prequels, fans have grown to appreciate them for their own strengths. Given that Obi-Wan Kenobi is sure to set up a rematch between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader, it is useful to understand the dynamic between the two.

In the prequel trilogy, we see Obi-Wan act as both Jedi master and brother to a young Anakin, and when the latter drifts towards the Dark Side it results in an intense confrontation. The battle between the two on Mustafar is one of the most iconic lightsaber duels in the Star Wars franchise. When these two inevitably meet again in Obi-Wan Kenobi there is a high likelihood that the show will reference their last encounter on Mustafar.

Aside from the feature films, fans can also do their homework by revisiting the acclaimed animated series Star Wars: Rebels. The animated series is highly lauded for balancing both a fun tone as well as illustrating a darker cloud over the show given it takes place during the reign of the Galactic Empire. The animated show also featured the Grand Inquisitor, leader of the Inquisitorious. The Grand Inquisitor as well as the Fifth Brother appear in the animated show and will debut in live-action as portrayed by Rupert Friend and Sung Kang, respectively.