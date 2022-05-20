Is Darth Vader going to be in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series?

2022 may very well be the year for Star Wars content on Disney+ as fans prepare for the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi. After years of speculation around a solo film, the master Jedi returns as Obi-Wan Kenobi releases on May 27. The limited series won’t only feature the return of Kenobi, but it will also see the return of an iconic villain of the Star Wars franchise.

Will Darth Vader be in Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series?

Darth Vader is confirmed to appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The iconic Sith Lord will be portrayed by Hayden Christensen, who is reprising the role after playing the villain at the conclusion of Revenge of the Sith. Christensen also portrayed Anakin Skywalker in Episodes II and III of the prequel trilogy. Christensen’s return is significant given he co-starred with McGregor in the prequel trilogy. Additionally, the casting is a nice nod to fans of the prequel trilogy.

Lucasfilm could have settled on any actor to portray the Sith Lord given that he will be portrayed behind his iconic mask and armor. But having Christensen play the role a bit more weight to the series, especially when the coming rematch between Obi-Wan and Vader occurs on screen.

While critics may not favor the prequel films, fans that grew up with Revenge of the Sith as part of their childhood fondly remember the iconic lightsaber duels. The confrontation between Obi-Wan and Anakin on Mustafar is one of the most thrilling duels in the Star Wars franchise and was portrayed by McGregor and Christensen respectively. Many of those childhood fans are now older and are a part of the hype for the series.

Knowing that Christensen is behind the armor when Vader encounters Obi-Wan once again adds more significance to the scene and overall plot of the series. The moment will be noteworthy not only from a creative standpoint but for the fans as well.