Breaking down cut line for the 2022 PGA Championship

The PGA Tour tees off the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship on Friday at 8:00 a.m. ET, and Rory McIlroy at -5 holds a one shot lead over Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge as we start Friday’s play.

The first trios tee off on Friday at 8:00 a.m. ET, with the afternoon groups beginning 12:25 p.m. ET. It should be about 1:00 p.m. before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be, but many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 70 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the PGA Championship as of now?

The cut line sees 77 players at +2 or better as we enter Saturday’s play, but with 59 of those players at +1 or better, we’ve got quite a bit before we know exactly who will play the weekend.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Adam Scott finished Thursday’s round at +7, so he’s quite the long shot to make it to Saturday. The same for Padarig Harrington and Mackenzie Hughes.

Two-time PGA Champion Brooks Koepka and Billy Horschel both being at +5 is a bit of a surprise, so they’ll need to go low as well to survive until the weekend.