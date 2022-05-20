 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Breaking down cut line for the 2022 PGA Championship

It’s Friday at PGA Championship, and with Day 2 comes the pairing of the field. We break down where the cut line stands throughout the day.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
Rickie Fowler of The United States plays his second shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

The PGA Tour tees off the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship on Friday at 8:00 a.m. ET, and Rory McIlroy at -5 holds a one shot lead over Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge as we start Friday’s play.

The first trios tee off on Friday at 8:00 a.m. ET, with the afternoon groups beginning 12:25 p.m. ET. It should be about 1:00 p.m. before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be, but many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 70 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the PGA Championship as of now?

The cut line sees 77 players at +2 or better as we enter Saturday’s play, but with 59 of those players at +1 or better, we’ve got quite a bit before we know exactly who will play the weekend.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Adam Scott finished Thursday’s round at +7, so he’s quite the long shot to make it to Saturday. The same for Padarig Harrington and Mackenzie Hughes.

Two-time PGA Champion Brooks Koepka and Billy Horschel both being at +5 is a bit of a surprise, so they’ll need to go low as well to survive until the weekend.

More From DraftKings Nation