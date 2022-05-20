Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the PGA Championship on Saturday

Will Zalatoris has never won a PGA Tour sanctioned event, but following a 5-under 65 on Friday, he is the clubhouse leader entering Saturday’s third round of the 2022 PGA Championship from Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Chile’s Mito Pereira is also a man without a victory on Tour, but he’s now in second place in a major at -8 following a 6-under 64 to stand alone just one shot back. 2017 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas is alone in third at -6, and his 14 career victories on Tour gives him by far the most experience of the final three.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Zalatoris is the favorite at +210 to take home the Wanamaker Trophy for his first career win as a full professional. Thomas is set at +320, with Pereira at +500.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. ET, with ESPN+ providing full coverage until the last shot across multiple streams. ESPN picks up coverage for cable subscribers from 10:00 a.m. - 01:00 p.m, followed by CBS from 01:00 p.m. - 07:00 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Saturday’s Round 3 of the 2022 PGA Championship from Southern Hills.