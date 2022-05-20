 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the PGA Championship on Saturday

The third round of the 2022 PGA Championship tees off at 8:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at the Southern Hills in Tulsa, OK. We have a full list of tee times.

By Collin Sherwin
Will Zalatoris of the United States and Viktor Hovland of Norway shake hands after their round during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Will Zalatoris has never won a PGA Tour sanctioned event, but following a 5-under 65 on Friday, he is the clubhouse leader entering Saturday’s third round of the 2022 PGA Championship from Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Chile’s Mito Pereira is also a man without a victory on Tour, but he’s now in second place in a major at -8 following a 6-under 64 to stand alone just one shot back. 2017 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas is alone in third at -6, and his 14 career victories on Tour gives him by far the most experience of the final three.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Zalatoris is the favorite at +210 to take home the Wanamaker Trophy for his first career win as a full professional. Thomas is set at +320, with Pereira at +500.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. ET, with ESPN+ providing full coverage until the last shot across multiple streams. ESPN picks up coverage for cable subscribers from 10:00 a.m. - 01:00 p.m, followed by CBS from 01:00 p.m. - 07:00 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Saturday’s Round 3 of the 2022 PGA Championship from Southern Hills.

2022 PGA Championship Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
2:50 PM Will Zalatoris Mito Pereira
2:40 PM Justin Thomas Bubba Watson
2:30 PM Rory McIlroy Abraham Ancer
2:20 PM Davis Riley Matt Fitzpatrick
2:10 PM Stewart Cink Chris Kirk
2:00 PM Tyrrell Hatton Matt Kuchar
1:50 PM Cameron Smith Cameron Young
1:40 PM Sam Burns Gary Woodland
1:30 PM Talor Gooch Joaquin Niemann
1:20 PM Bernd Wiesberger Max Homa
1:10 PM Patrick Reed Kevin Na
12:50 PM Cameron Tringale Seamus Power
12:40 PM Adri Arnaus Viktor Hovland
12:30 PM Beau Hossler Tom Hoge
12:20 PM Ryan Fox Rickie Fowler
12:10 PM Tommy Fleetwood Lucas Herbert
12:00 PM Aaron Wise Robert MacIntyre
11:50 AM Xander Schauffele Tony Finau
11:40 AM Denny McCarthy Jordan Spieth
11:30 AM Justin Rose Lanto Griffin
11:20 AM K.H. Lee Shane Lowry
11:10 AM Brooks Koepka Jason Kokrak
11:00 AM Keegan Bradley Harold Varner III
10:50 AM Jon Rahm Kramer Hickok
10:40 AM Thomas Pieters Francesco Molinari
10:30 AM Brendan Steele Laurie Canter
10:20 AM Justin Harding Marc Leishman
10:10 AM Jason Day Russell Henley
10:00 AM Sepp Straka Adam Schenk
9:40 AM Troy Merritt Kevin Streelman
9:30 AM Shaun Norris Tiger Woods
9:20 AM Si Woo Kim Adam Hadwin
9:10 AM Collin Morikawa Webb Simpson
9:00 AM Louis Oosthuizen Billy Horschel
8:50 AM Keith Mitchell Charl Schwartzel
8:40 AM Maverick McNealy Luke List
8:30 AM Patton Kizzire Hideki Matsuyama
8:20 AM Cam Davis Rikuya Hoshino
8:10 AM Lucas Glover Sebastian Munoz
8:00 AM Brian Harman

