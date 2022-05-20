Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the PGA Championship on Saturday

Will Zalatoris has never won a PGA Tour sanctioned event, but following a 5-under 65 on Friday, he is the clubhouse leader entering Saturday’s third round of the 2022 PGA Championship from Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Chile’s Mito Pereira is also a man without a victory on Tour, but he’s now in second place in a major at -8 following a 6-under 64 to stand alone just one shot back. 2017 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas is alone in third at -6, and his 14 career victories on Tour gives him by far the most experience of the final three.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Zalatoris is the favorite at +210 to take home the Wanamaker Trophy for his first career win as a full professional. Thomas is set at +320, with Pereira at +500.
The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. ET, with ESPN+ providing full coverage until the last shot across multiple streams. ESPN picks up coverage for cable subscribers from 10:00 a.m. - 01:00 p.m, followed by CBS from 01:00 p.m. - 07:00 p.m.
Below is a full list of tee times for Saturday’s Round 3 of the 2022 PGA Championship from Southern Hills.
2022 PGA Championship Round 3 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|2:50 PM
|Will Zalatoris
|Mito Pereira
|2:40 PM
|Justin Thomas
|Bubba Watson
|2:30 PM
|Rory McIlroy
|Abraham Ancer
|2:20 PM
|Davis Riley
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|2:10 PM
|Stewart Cink
|Chris Kirk
|2:00 PM
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Matt Kuchar
|1:50 PM
|Cameron Smith
|Cameron Young
|1:40 PM
|Sam Burns
|Gary Woodland
|1:30 PM
|Talor Gooch
|Joaquin Niemann
|1:20 PM
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Max Homa
|1:10 PM
|Patrick Reed
|Kevin Na
|12:50 PM
|Cameron Tringale
|Seamus Power
|12:40 PM
|Adri Arnaus
|Viktor Hovland
|12:30 PM
|Beau Hossler
|Tom Hoge
|12:20 PM
|Ryan Fox
|Rickie Fowler
|12:10 PM
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Lucas Herbert
|12:00 PM
|Aaron Wise
|Robert MacIntyre
|11:50 AM
|Xander Schauffele
|Tony Finau
|11:40 AM
|Denny McCarthy
|Jordan Spieth
|11:30 AM
|Justin Rose
|Lanto Griffin
|11:20 AM
|K.H. Lee
|Shane Lowry
|11:10 AM
|Brooks Koepka
|Jason Kokrak
|11:00 AM
|Keegan Bradley
|Harold Varner III
|10:50 AM
|Jon Rahm
|Kramer Hickok
|10:40 AM
|Thomas Pieters
|Francesco Molinari
|10:30 AM
|Brendan Steele
|Laurie Canter
|10:20 AM
|Justin Harding
|Marc Leishman
|10:10 AM
|Jason Day
|Russell Henley
|10:00 AM
|Sepp Straka
|Adam Schenk
|9:40 AM
|Troy Merritt
|Kevin Streelman
|9:30 AM
|Shaun Norris
|Tiger Woods
|9:20 AM
|Si Woo Kim
|Adam Hadwin
|9:10 AM
|Collin Morikawa
|Webb Simpson
|9:00 AM
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Billy Horschel
|8:50 AM
|Keith Mitchell
|Charl Schwartzel
|8:40 AM
|Maverick McNealy
|Luke List
|8:30 AM
|Patton Kizzire
|Hideki Matsuyama
|8:20 AM
|Cam Davis
|Rikuya Hoshino
|8:10 AM
|Lucas Glover
|Sebastian Munoz
|8:00 AM
|Brian Harman