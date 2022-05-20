Will Tiger Woods make the cut at the 2022 PGA Championship?

While he hadn’t played a competitive tournament in what seemed like forever, watching Tiger Woods make the cut at the 2022 Masters Tournament was pretty incredible.

But the PGA Championship offers a tougher field than the year’s first major, and Woods has plenty of work to do once his 2:36 p.m. ET tee time begins on Friday. After the first 18 holes, Woods is at +4 following a tough string of holes to close out yesterday’s action.

What is the cut line for the 2022 PGA Championship? How is it determined?

The cut line for the PGA Championship is the low 70 scores plus ties. With 156 players starting action on Friday, about half of them will go home after today’s play. And if the cut line was determined before Friday began, the number would be +2. That means Tiger is roughly two shots behind before he begins play today.

Will Tiger Woods make the cut?

While he looked very good off the tee for long stretches yesterday, the consistency seems to be the issue for Woods. You can also see when he’s walking that his gait is still a bit off than from before his car accident. On a difficult course, it could be tough for him to find a way to the weekend.

But his ball-striking will need to be more consistent if he is to survive until Saturday. And being an afternoon tee time, where the wind-swept course will be at its most challenging, likely won’t be helpful either.