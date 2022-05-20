Odds to win 2022 PGA Championship heading into Round 3

The first two rounds of the 2022 PGA Championship are in the books and it’s Will Zalatoris who leads the field heading into the weekend. Zalatoris shot 5-under Friday and is 9-under for the tournament.
Chilean Mito Pereira is close behind in second at 8-under through two rounds. Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson and Rory McIlroy round out the top five on the leaderboard as we move into Saturday’s action. Tiger Woods sits at 3-over, but he has made the cut and will play during the weekend.
Here are the latest odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship after Friday’s second round from DraftKings Sportsbook:
2022 PGA Championship Odds After Round 2
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Will Zalatoris
|+210
|-275
|-700
|Justin Thomas
|+320
|-190
|-500
|Mito Pereira
|+500
|-120
|-330
|Rory McIlroy
|+700
|+120
|-225
|Bubba Watson
|+1600
|+275
|+105
|Cameron Smith
|+1800
|+280
|+105
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+2000
|+300
|+110
|Abraham Ancer
|+2000
|+300
|+110
|Davis Riley
|+2800
|+400
|+150
|Sam Burns
|+3500
|+500
|+175
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+4500
|+600
|+210
|Cameron Young
|+4500
|+650
|+230
|Viktor Hovland
|+6000
|+800
|+275
|Gary Woodland
|+6000
|+800
|+280
|Joaquin Niemann
|+6500
|+850
|+280
|Matt Kuchar
|+7500
|+900
|+300
|Stewart Cink
|+7500
|+900
|+320
|Max Homa
|+8000
|+1000
|+350
|Jordan Spieth
|+8000
|+1000
|+330
|Talor Gooch
|+10000
|+1200
|+360
|Chris Kirk
|+10000
|+1200
|+360
|Patrick Reed
|+11000
|+1400
|+450
|Jon Rahm
|+11000
|+1400
|+400
|Xander Schauffele
|+11000
|+1400
|+400
|Kevin Na
|+15000
|+1800
|+550
|Bernd Wiesberger
|+20000
|+2200
|+650
|Brooks Koepka
|+25000
|+2500
|+750
|Tony Finau
|+25000
|+2500
|+750
|Seamus Power
|+25000
|+2500
|+700
|Shane Lowry
|+25000
|+2500
|+700
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+30000
|+3500
|+900
|Tom Hoge
|+30000
|+3000
|+800
|Ryan Fox
|+35000
|+4000
|+1100
|Cameron Tringale
|+35000
|+3500
|+1000
|Aaron Wise
|+40000
|+4500
|+1200
|Adria Arnaus
|+40000
|+4500
|+1200
|Justin Rose
|+40000
|+4500
|+1200
|Beau Hossler
|+50000
|+6000
|+1400
|Collin Morikawa
|+60000
|+6500
|+1600
|Lucas Herbert
|+60000
|+7000
|+1800
|Lanto Griffin
|+60000
|+7000
|+1600
|Keegan Bradley
|+60000
|+7000
|+1600
|Robert MacIntyre
|+60000
|+6000
|+1400
|Rickie Fowler
|+60000
|+7000
|+1600
|Jason Kokrak
|+60000
|+7000
|+1600
|Tiger Woods
|+80000
|+9000
|+2200
|Harold Varner III
|+80000
|+8000
|+2000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+80000
|+8000
|+1800
|Jason Day
|+100000
|+11000
|+2500
|Thomas Pieters
|+100000
|+10000
|+2200
|Denny McCarthy
|+150000
|+15000
|+3500
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+150000
|+15000
|+3500
|Russell Henley
|+150000
|+13000
|+2800
|K.H. Lee
|+150000
|+13000
|+2800
|Francesco Molinari
|+200000
|+18000
|+3500
|Marc Leishman
|+200000
|+18000
|+3500
|Si Woo Kim
|+200000
|+18000
|+3500
|Laurie Canter
|+200000
|+20000
|+4000
|Brendan Steele
|+250000
|+25000
|+4500
|Brian Harman
|+250000
|+40000
|+8000
|Troy Merritt
|+250000
|+35000
|+7000
|Charl Schwartzel
|+250000
|+40000
|+9000
|Webb Simpson
|+250000
|+35000
|+7000
|Sepp Straka
|+250000
|+25000
|+5000
|Sebastian Munoz
|+250000
|+30000
|+6000
|Billy Horschel
|+250000
|+25000
|+5000
|Maverick McNealy
|+250000
|+35000
|+7000
|Kevin Streelman
|+250000
|+40000
|+7000
|Kramer Hickok
|+250000
|+25000
|+4500
|Justin Harding
|+500000
|+40000
|+11000
|Adam Schenk
|+500000
|+40000
|+11000
|Lucas Glover
|+500000
|+50000
|+18000
|Patton Kizzire
|+500000
|+40000
|+13000
|Keith Mitchell
|+500000
|+40000
|+9000
|Luke List
|+500000
|+40000
|+9000
|Rikuya Hoshino
|+500000
|+50000
|+18000
|Cameron Davis
|+500000
|+40000
|+10000
|Adam Hadwin
|+500000
|+40000
|+9000
|Shaun Norris
|+500000
|+40000
|+13000
