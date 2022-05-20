 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Odds to win 2022 PGA Championship heading into Round 3

We take a look at updated odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship following Friday’s cut.

By mike.turay1
/ new
PGA Championship - Round 2
Will Zalatoris of the United States plays his second shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The first two rounds of the 2022 PGA Championship are in the books and it’s Will Zalatoris who leads the field heading into the weekend. Zalatoris shot 5-under Friday and is 9-under for the tournament.

Chilean Mito Pereira is close behind in second at 8-under through two rounds. Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson and Rory McIlroy round out the top five on the leaderboard as we move into Saturday’s action. Tiger Woods sits at 3-over, but he has made the cut and will play during the weekend.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship after Friday’s second round from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 PGA Championship Odds After Round 2

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Will Zalatoris +210 -275 -700
Justin Thomas +320 -190 -500
Mito Pereira +500 -120 -330
Rory McIlroy +700 +120 -225
Bubba Watson +1600 +275 +105
Cameron Smith +1800 +280 +105
Matt Fitzpatrick +2000 +300 +110
Abraham Ancer +2000 +300 +110
Davis Riley +2800 +400 +150
Sam Burns +3500 +500 +175
Tyrrell Hatton +4500 +600 +210
Cameron Young +4500 +650 +230
Viktor Hovland +6000 +800 +275
Gary Woodland +6000 +800 +280
Joaquin Niemann +6500 +850 +280
Matt Kuchar +7500 +900 +300
Stewart Cink +7500 +900 +320
Max Homa +8000 +1000 +350
Jordan Spieth +8000 +1000 +330
Talor Gooch +10000 +1200 +360
Chris Kirk +10000 +1200 +360
Patrick Reed +11000 +1400 +450
Jon Rahm +11000 +1400 +400
Xander Schauffele +11000 +1400 +400
Kevin Na +15000 +1800 +550
Bernd Wiesberger +20000 +2200 +650
Brooks Koepka +25000 +2500 +750
Tony Finau +25000 +2500 +750
Seamus Power +25000 +2500 +700
Shane Lowry +25000 +2500 +700
Tommy Fleetwood +30000 +3500 +900
Tom Hoge +30000 +3000 +800
Ryan Fox +35000 +4000 +1100
Cameron Tringale +35000 +3500 +1000
Aaron Wise +40000 +4500 +1200
Adria Arnaus +40000 +4500 +1200
Justin Rose +40000 +4500 +1200
Beau Hossler +50000 +6000 +1400
Collin Morikawa +60000 +6500 +1600
Lucas Herbert +60000 +7000 +1800
Lanto Griffin +60000 +7000 +1600
Keegan Bradley +60000 +7000 +1600
Robert MacIntyre +60000 +6000 +1400
Rickie Fowler +60000 +7000 +1600
Jason Kokrak +60000 +7000 +1600
Tiger Woods +80000 +9000 +2200
Harold Varner III +80000 +8000 +2000
Hideki Matsuyama +80000 +8000 +1800
Jason Day +100000 +11000 +2500
Thomas Pieters +100000 +10000 +2200
Denny McCarthy +150000 +15000 +3500
Louis Oosthuizen +150000 +15000 +3500
Russell Henley +150000 +13000 +2800
K.H. Lee +150000 +13000 +2800
Francesco Molinari +200000 +18000 +3500
Marc Leishman +200000 +18000 +3500
Si Woo Kim +200000 +18000 +3500
Laurie Canter +200000 +20000 +4000
Brendan Steele +250000 +25000 +4500
Brian Harman +250000 +40000 +8000
Troy Merritt +250000 +35000 +7000
Charl Schwartzel +250000 +40000 +9000
Webb Simpson +250000 +35000 +7000
Sepp Straka +250000 +25000 +5000
Sebastian Munoz +250000 +30000 +6000
Billy Horschel +250000 +25000 +5000
Maverick McNealy +250000 +35000 +7000
Kevin Streelman +250000 +40000 +7000
Kramer Hickok +250000 +25000 +4500
Justin Harding +500000 +40000 +11000
Adam Schenk +500000 +40000 +11000
Lucas Glover +500000 +50000 +18000
Patton Kizzire +500000 +40000 +13000
Keith Mitchell +500000 +40000 +9000
Luke List +500000 +40000 +9000
Rikuya Hoshino +500000 +50000 +18000
Cameron Davis +500000 +40000 +10000
Adam Hadwin +500000 +40000 +9000
Shaun Norris +500000 +40000 +13000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation