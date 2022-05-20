Odds to win 2022 PGA Championship heading into Round 3

The first two rounds of the 2022 PGA Championship are in the books and it’s Will Zalatoris who leads the field heading into the weekend. Zalatoris shot 5-under Friday and is 9-under for the tournament.

Chilean Mito Pereira is close behind in second at 8-under through two rounds. Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson and Rory McIlroy round out the top five on the leaderboard as we move into Saturday’s action. Tiger Woods sits at 3-over, but he has made the cut and will play during the weekend.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship after Friday’s second round from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 PGA Championship Odds After Round 2 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Will Zalatoris +210 -275 -700 Justin Thomas +320 -190 -500 Mito Pereira +500 -120 -330 Rory McIlroy +700 +120 -225 Bubba Watson +1600 +275 +105 Cameron Smith +1800 +280 +105 Matt Fitzpatrick +2000 +300 +110 Abraham Ancer +2000 +300 +110 Davis Riley +2800 +400 +150 Sam Burns +3500 +500 +175 Tyrrell Hatton +4500 +600 +210 Cameron Young +4500 +650 +230 Viktor Hovland +6000 +800 +275 Gary Woodland +6000 +800 +280 Joaquin Niemann +6500 +850 +280 Matt Kuchar +7500 +900 +300 Stewart Cink +7500 +900 +320 Max Homa +8000 +1000 +350 Jordan Spieth +8000 +1000 +330 Talor Gooch +10000 +1200 +360 Chris Kirk +10000 +1200 +360 Patrick Reed +11000 +1400 +450 Jon Rahm +11000 +1400 +400 Xander Schauffele +11000 +1400 +400 Kevin Na +15000 +1800 +550 Bernd Wiesberger +20000 +2200 +650 Brooks Koepka +25000 +2500 +750 Tony Finau +25000 +2500 +750 Seamus Power +25000 +2500 +700 Shane Lowry +25000 +2500 +700 Tommy Fleetwood +30000 +3500 +900 Tom Hoge +30000 +3000 +800 Ryan Fox +35000 +4000 +1100 Cameron Tringale +35000 +3500 +1000 Aaron Wise +40000 +4500 +1200 Adria Arnaus +40000 +4500 +1200 Justin Rose +40000 +4500 +1200 Beau Hossler +50000 +6000 +1400 Collin Morikawa +60000 +6500 +1600 Lucas Herbert +60000 +7000 +1800 Lanto Griffin +60000 +7000 +1600 Keegan Bradley +60000 +7000 +1600 Robert MacIntyre +60000 +6000 +1400 Rickie Fowler +60000 +7000 +1600 Jason Kokrak +60000 +7000 +1600 Tiger Woods +80000 +9000 +2200 Harold Varner III +80000 +8000 +2000 Hideki Matsuyama +80000 +8000 +1800 Jason Day +100000 +11000 +2500 Thomas Pieters +100000 +10000 +2200 Denny McCarthy +150000 +15000 +3500 Louis Oosthuizen +150000 +15000 +3500 Russell Henley +150000 +13000 +2800 K.H. Lee +150000 +13000 +2800 Francesco Molinari +200000 +18000 +3500 Marc Leishman +200000 +18000 +3500 Si Woo Kim +200000 +18000 +3500 Laurie Canter +200000 +20000 +4000 Brendan Steele +250000 +25000 +4500 Brian Harman +250000 +40000 +8000 Troy Merritt +250000 +35000 +7000 Charl Schwartzel +250000 +40000 +9000 Webb Simpson +250000 +35000 +7000 Sepp Straka +250000 +25000 +5000 Sebastian Munoz +250000 +30000 +6000 Billy Horschel +250000 +25000 +5000 Maverick McNealy +250000 +35000 +7000 Kevin Streelman +250000 +40000 +7000 Kramer Hickok +250000 +25000 +4500 Justin Harding +500000 +40000 +11000 Adam Schenk +500000 +40000 +11000 Lucas Glover +500000 +50000 +18000 Patton Kizzire +500000 +40000 +13000 Keith Mitchell +500000 +40000 +9000 Luke List +500000 +40000 +9000 Rikuya Hoshino +500000 +50000 +18000 Cameron Davis +500000 +40000 +10000 Adam Hadwin +500000 +40000 +9000 Shaun Norris +500000 +40000 +13000

