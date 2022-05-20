How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Texas 250 Xfinity series race via live online stream

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race takes place on Friday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. ET as drivers gear up for Saturday’s Texas 250 (aka the SRS Distribution 250) from Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. Friday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for one lap following a 20-minute warmup/practice session.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, William Byron has the best odds to win the SRS Distribution 250 installed at +400. He is followed by Noah Gragson (+550), Ty Gibbs (+550), Justin Allgaier (+650) and A.J. Allmendinger (+800) as the drivers with the five best odds to win the race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Texas 250

Date: Friday, May 20

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list