How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Texas 250 Xfinity series race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Texas 250 qualifying on Friday at Texas Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Daniel Hemric, driver of the #18 Poppy Bank Toyota, celebrates with the 2021 Xfinity Series Championship flag after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 06, 2021 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race takes place on Friday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. ET as drivers gear up for Saturday’s Texas 250 (aka the SRS Distribution 250) from Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. Friday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for one lap following a 20-minute warmup/practice session.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, William Byron has the best odds to win the SRS Distribution 250 installed at +400. He is followed by Noah Gragson (+550), Ty Gibbs (+550), Justin Allgaier (+650) and A.J. Allmendinger (+800) as the drivers with the five best odds to win the race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Texas 250

Date: Friday, May 20
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2022 Texas 250 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sam Mayer 1
2 Brett Moffitt 02
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Bayley Currey 4
5 Matt Mills 5
6 Ryan Vargas 6
7 Joe Graf, Jr. 07
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 David Starr 08
10 Josh Berry 8
11 Noah Gragson 9
12 Landon Cassill 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Timmy Hill 13
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Ryan Truex 18
17 Brandon Jones 19
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Anthony Alfredo 23
20 Jeffrey Earnhardt 26
21 Jeb Burton 27
22 Myatt Snider 31
23 Jesse Iwuji 34
24 Patrick Emerling 35
25 Alex Labbe 36
26 C.J. McLaughlin 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 44
29 Stefan Parsons 45
30 Brennan Poole 47
31 Tyler Reddick 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 J.J. Yeley 66
35 Brandon Brown 68
36 Josh Williams 78
37 William Byron 88
38 Mason Massey 91
39 Riley Herbst 98

