NASCAR qualifying: Live updates as starting lineup set for Texas 250 Xfinity race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will head to Fort Worth, Texas this weekend for the Texas 250 aka the SRS Distribution 250. This will be the 12 race of the Xfinity Series racing calendar. The Texas Speedway will host the race on Saturday, May 21st. This is one of the earlier races on the schedule with it starting at 1:30 p.m. ET and it will air on FS1.

Kyle Busch won the 2021 race. He should’ve been the winner in 2020 as well, but Austin Cindric was declared the winner after Busch failed an inspection and was disqualified. At DraftKings Sportsbook, William Byron has the best odds to win the 2022 SRS Distribution 250 installed at +400. Noah Gragson (+550), Ty Gibbs (+550), Justin Allgaier (+650) and A.J. Allmendinger (+800) round out the drivers with the top-five odds to win the race.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s 2022 Texas 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update as qualifying results come in.