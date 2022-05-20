 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying: Live updates as starting lineup set for Texas 250 Xfinity race

The Texas 250 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes place on Saturday, May 21st this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Cars line up behind the pace car in turn 1 before the Xfinity Series - Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 on July 17, 2021 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will head to Fort Worth, Texas this weekend for the Texas 250 aka the SRS Distribution 250. This will be the 12 race of the Xfinity Series racing calendar. The Texas Speedway will host the race on Saturday, May 21st. This is one of the earlier races on the schedule with it starting at 1:30 p.m. ET and it will air on FS1.

Kyle Busch won the 2021 race. He should’ve been the winner in 2020 as well, but Austin Cindric was declared the winner after Busch failed an inspection and was disqualified. At DraftKings Sportsbook, William Byron has the best odds to win the 2022 SRS Distribution 250 installed at +400. Noah Gragson (+550), Ty Gibbs (+550), Justin Allgaier (+650) and A.J. Allmendinger (+800) round out the drivers with the top-five odds to win the race.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s 2022 Texas 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update as qualifying results come in.

2022 Texas 250 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sam Mayer 1
2 Brett Moffitt 02
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Bayley Currey 4
5 Matt Mills 5
6 Ryan Vargas 6
7 Joe Graf, Jr. 07
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 David Starr 08
10 Josh Berry 8
11 Noah Gragson 9
12 Landon Cassill 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Timmy Hill 13
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Ryan Truex 18
17 Brandon Jones 19
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Anthony Alfredo 23
20 Jeffrey Earnhardt 26
21 Jeb Burton 27
22 Myatt Snider 31
23 Jesse Iwuji 34
24 Patrick Emerling 35
25 Alex Labbe 36
26 C.J. McLaughlin 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 44
29 Stefan Parsons 45
30 Brennan Poole 47
31 Tyler Reddick 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 J.J. Yeley 66
35 Brandon Brown 68
36 Josh Williams 78
37 William Byron 88
38 Mason Massey 91
39 Riley Herbst 98

