How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Speedycash.com 220 truck race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Speedycash.com 220 qualifying on Friday at Texas Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
&nbsp;Jesse Little, driver of the #02 RANDCO Industries Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 14, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR heads to Fort Worth, Texas for their races this weekend. The Camping World Truck Series will run the SpeedyCash.com 220 on Friday, May 20th. The race will take place at 8:30 p.m. ET from the Texas Motor Speedway and will air on FS1. Ahead of the race, qualifying will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET also on FS1.

Qualifying at the Texas Motor Speedway will use the one-lap qualifying format. All trucks will get a 20-minute warm-up and practice period. Each truck will then run a one-lap qualifier trying to set the fastest time. The results will determine the starting grid for that night's race, including the pole position.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, John Hunter Nemechek has the best odds to win the SpeedyCash.com 220, installed at +350. He is followed by Zane Smith (+500), Ross Chastain (+550), Chandler Smith (+700), and Christian Eckes and Ben Rhodes (both at +1200) for top five odds to win the race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Speedycash.com 220

Date: Friday, May 20
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2022 SpeedyCash.com 220 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Hailie Deegan 1
2 Jesse Little 2
3 Jordan Anderson 3
4 John Hunter Nemechek 4
5 Tyler Hill 5
6 Blaine Perkins 9
7 Spencer Boyd 12
8 Tanner Gray 15
9 Tyler Ankrum 16
10 Ryan Preece 17
11 Chandler Smith 18
12 Derek Kraus 19
13 Garrett Smithley 20
14 Austin Wayne Self 22
15 Grant Enfinger 23
16 Jack Wood 24
17 Matt DiBenedetto 25
18 Tate Fogleman 30
19 Bret Holmes 32
20 Chris Hacker 33
21 Zane Smith 38
22 Dean Thompson 40
23 Ross Chastain 41
24 Carson Hocevar 42
25 Armani Williams 43
26 Kris Wright 44
27 Lawless Alan 45
28 Brennan Poole 46
29 Corey Heim 51
30 Stewart Friesen 52
31 Timmy Hill 56
32 Chase Purdy 61
33 Todd Bodine 62
34 Ty Majeski 66
35 Matt Crafton 88
36 Colby Howard 91
37 Christian Eckes 98
38 Ben Rhodes 99

