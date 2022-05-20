How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Speedycash.com 220 truck race via live online stream

NASCAR heads to Fort Worth, Texas for their races this weekend. The Camping World Truck Series will run the SpeedyCash.com 220 on Friday, May 20th. The race will take place at 8:30 p.m. ET from the Texas Motor Speedway and will air on FS1. Ahead of the race, qualifying will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET also on FS1.

Qualifying at the Texas Motor Speedway will use the one-lap qualifying format. All trucks will get a 20-minute warm-up and practice period. Each truck will then run a one-lap qualifier trying to set the fastest time. The results will determine the starting grid for that night's race, including the pole position.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, John Hunter Nemechek has the best odds to win the SpeedyCash.com 220, installed at +350. He is followed by Zane Smith (+500), Ross Chastain (+550), Chandler Smith (+700), and Christian Eckes and Ben Rhodes (both at +1200) for top five odds to win the race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Speedycash.com 220

Date: Friday, May 20

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list