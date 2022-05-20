 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying: Live updates as starting lineup set for Speedycash.com 220 Texas truck race

We’ve got the full racing order for Friday’s Speedycash.com 220 truck race as qualifying wraps.

John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Toyota, leads the field during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 14, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series rolls into Fort Worth, Texas this weekend for the SpeedyCash.com 220. The Texas Motor Speedway will play host to the race. Practice will be at 4:00 p.m. ET with qualifying at 4:30 p.m. ET, both on FS1. These will lead to the race on Friday night starting at 8:30 p.m. ET still on FS1.

Qualifying at the Texas Motor Speedway will use the one-lap qualifying format. All trucks will get a 20-minute warm-up and practice period. Each truck will then run a one-lap qualifier trying to set the fastest time. The results will determine the starting grid for that night’s race including the pole position.

The 2021 winner was John Hunter Nemechek who won the race in 1:55:17. We haven’t had repeat winners at this race since Matt Crafton in 2014 and 2015.

Here is the full field for Friday’s Speedycash.com 220 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2022 SpeedyCash.com 220 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car # Time
Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Corey Heim 51 29.639
2 Ryan Preece 17 29.902
3 Hailie Deegan 1 29.923
4 Dean Thompson 40 30.161
5 Ross Chastain 41 30.163
6 Jack Wood 24 30.27
7 Kris Wright 44 30.27
8 Tyler Ankrum 16 30.292
9 Chase Purdy 61 30.305
10 Jesse Little 2 30.41
11 Austin Wayne Self 22 30.548
12 Todd Bodine 62 30.61
13 Blaine Perkins 9 30.654
14 Brennan Poole 46 30.662
15 Jordan Anderson 3 30.669
16 Spencer Boyd 12 30.745
17 Tate Fogleman 30 30.748
18 Tyler Hill 5 30.812
19 Bret Holmes 32 30.832
20 Garrett Smithley 20 30.936
21 Timmy Hill 56 31.277
22 Armani Williams 43 DNS
23 Chris Hacker 33 DNS
24 Matt DiBenedetto 25 DNS
25 Ben Rhodes 99 TBD
26 Carson Hocevar 42 TBD
27 Chandler Smith 18 TBD
28 Christian Eckes 98 TBD
29 Colby Howard 91 TBD
30 Derek Kraus 19 TBD
31 Grant Enfinger 23 TBD
32 John Hunter Nemechek 4 TBD
33 Lawless Alan 45 TBD
34 Matt Crafton 88 TBD
35 Stewart Friesen 52 TBD
36 Tanner Gray 15 TBD
37 Ty Majeski 66 TBD
38 Zane Smith 38 TBD

