NASCAR qualifying: Live updates as starting lineup set for Speedycash.com 220 Texas truck race

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series rolls into Fort Worth, Texas this weekend for the SpeedyCash.com 220. The Texas Motor Speedway will play host to the race. Practice will be at 4:00 p.m. ET with qualifying at 4:30 p.m. ET, both on FS1. These will lead to the race on Friday night starting at 8:30 p.m. ET still on FS1.

Qualifying at the Texas Motor Speedway will use the one-lap qualifying format. All trucks will get a 20-minute warm-up and practice period. Each truck will then run a one-lap qualifier trying to set the fastest time. The results will determine the starting grid for that night’s race including the pole position.

The 2021 winner was John Hunter Nemechek who won the race in 1:55:17. We haven’t had repeat winners at this race since Matt Crafton in 2014 and 2015.

Here is the full field for Friday’s Speedycash.com 220 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.