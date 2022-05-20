 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s 2022 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s 2022 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway road course.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Cars race during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series will forego the usual weekly race and format for the 2022 All-Star Open and Race this weekend. The events will take place in Fort Worth, Texas with the Open and the Race taking place on Sunday, May 22nd. Qualifying will be at 5:30 p.m. ET with the All-Star race following at 8 p.m. ET. Both events will air on FS1.

The race was long held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, but was held at the Bristol Motor Speedway in 2020 and the Texas Motor Speedway in 2021. Last year’s All-Star race was won by Kyle Larson in 1:45:59.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Larson has the best odds to win the 2022 All-Star Race installed at +600. He is followed by Busch (+700), Chase Elliott (+700), William Byron (+900) and Ross Chastain (+1000) for the drivers with the best odds to win the race and the $1 million prize.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing.

2022 NASCAR All-Star Race Odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Kyle Larson +600 +150 -135
Kyle Busch +700 +200 -125
Chase Elliott +700 +200 -115
William Byron +900 +250 +100
Ross Chastain +1000 +275 +125
Tyler Reddick +1200 +300 +150
Ryan Blaney +1200 +300 +150
Martin Truex Jr. +1200 +300 +150
Denny Hamlin +1200 +300 +150
Alex Bowman +1400 +400 +175
Christopher Bell +1600 +450 +200
Joey Logano +1800 +500 +225
Kurt Busch +2500 +700 +300
Kevin Harvick +3500 +1000 +400
Erik Jones +4000 +1100 +500
Chase Briscoe +4000 +1100 +500
Austin Cindric +4000 +1100 +500
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +5000 +1400 +600
Bubba Wallace +5000 +1400 +600
Daniel Suarez +5000 +1400 +600
Austin Dillon +6000 +1700 +700
Brad Keselowski +8000 +2200 +1000
Justin Haley +10000 +2800 +1200
Cole Custer +10000 +2800 +1200
Chris Buescher +10000 +2800 +1200
Aric Almirola +10000 +2800 +1200
A.J. Allmendinger +10000 +2800 +1200
Todd Gilliland +50000 +14000 +6000
Michael McDowell +50000 +14000 +6000
Corey Lajoie +50000 +14000 +6000
Ty Dillon +50000 +14000 +6000
Harrison Burton +50000 +14000 +6000
Landon Cassill +100000 +30000 +13000
B.J. McLeod +100000 +30000 +13000
Garrett Smithley +100000 +30000 +13000
Cody Ware +100000 +30000 +13000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation