Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s 2022 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series will forego the usual weekly race and format for the 2022 All-Star Open and Race this weekend. The events will take place in Fort Worth, Texas with the Open and the Race taking place on Sunday, May 22nd. Qualifying will be at 5:30 p.m. ET with the All-Star race following at 8 p.m. ET. Both events will air on FS1.
The race was long held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, but was held at the Bristol Motor Speedway in 2020 and the Texas Motor Speedway in 2021. Last year’s All-Star race was won by Kyle Larson in 1:45:59.
At DraftKings Sportsbook, Larson has the best odds to win the 2022 All-Star Race installed at +600. He is followed by Busch (+700), Chase Elliott (+700), William Byron (+900) and Ross Chastain (+1000) for the drivers with the best odds to win the race and the $1 million prize.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing.
2022 NASCAR All-Star Race Odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Kyle Larson
|+600
|+150
|-135
|Kyle Busch
|+700
|+200
|-125
|Chase Elliott
|+700
|+200
|-115
|William Byron
|+900
|+250
|+100
|Ross Chastain
|+1000
|+275
|+125
|Tyler Reddick
|+1200
|+300
|+150
|Ryan Blaney
|+1200
|+300
|+150
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1200
|+300
|+150
|Denny Hamlin
|+1200
|+300
|+150
|Alex Bowman
|+1400
|+400
|+175
|Christopher Bell
|+1600
|+450
|+200
|Joey Logano
|+1800
|+500
|+225
|Kurt Busch
|+2500
|+700
|+300
|Kevin Harvick
|+3500
|+1000
|+400
|Erik Jones
|+4000
|+1100
|+500
|Chase Briscoe
|+4000
|+1100
|+500
|Austin Cindric
|+4000
|+1100
|+500
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+5000
|+1400
|+600
|Bubba Wallace
|+5000
|+1400
|+600
|Daniel Suarez
|+5000
|+1400
|+600
|Austin Dillon
|+6000
|+1700
|+700
|Brad Keselowski
|+8000
|+2200
|+1000
|Justin Haley
|+10000
|+2800
|+1200
|Cole Custer
|+10000
|+2800
|+1200
|Chris Buescher
|+10000
|+2800
|+1200
|Aric Almirola
|+10000
|+2800
|+1200
|A.J. Allmendinger
|+10000
|+2800
|+1200
|Todd Gilliland
|+50000
|+14000
|+6000
|Michael McDowell
|+50000
|+14000
|+6000
|Corey Lajoie
|+50000
|+14000
|+6000
|Ty Dillon
|+50000
|+14000
|+6000
|Harrison Burton
|+50000
|+14000
|+6000
|Landon Cassill
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Garrett Smithley
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.