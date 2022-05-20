Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s 2022 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series will forego the usual weekly race and format for the 2022 All-Star Open and Race this weekend. The events will take place in Fort Worth, Texas with the Open and the Race taking place on Sunday, May 22nd. Qualifying will be at 5:30 p.m. ET with the All-Star race following at 8 p.m. ET. Both events will air on FS1.

The race was long held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, but was held at the Bristol Motor Speedway in 2020 and the Texas Motor Speedway in 2021. Last year’s All-Star race was won by Kyle Larson in 1:45:59.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Larson has the best odds to win the 2022 All-Star Race installed at +600. He is followed by Busch (+700), Chase Elliott (+700), William Byron (+900) and Ross Chastain (+1000) for the drivers with the best odds to win the race and the $1 million prize.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing.

2022 NASCAR All-Star Race Odds Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Kyle Larson +600 +150 -135 Kyle Busch +700 +200 -125 Chase Elliott +700 +200 -115 William Byron +900 +250 +100 Ross Chastain +1000 +275 +125 Tyler Reddick +1200 +300 +150 Ryan Blaney +1200 +300 +150 Martin Truex Jr. +1200 +300 +150 Denny Hamlin +1200 +300 +150 Alex Bowman +1400 +400 +175 Christopher Bell +1600 +450 +200 Joey Logano +1800 +500 +225 Kurt Busch +2500 +700 +300 Kevin Harvick +3500 +1000 +400 Erik Jones +4000 +1100 +500 Chase Briscoe +4000 +1100 +500 Austin Cindric +4000 +1100 +500 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +5000 +1400 +600 Bubba Wallace +5000 +1400 +600 Daniel Suarez +5000 +1400 +600 Austin Dillon +6000 +1700 +700 Brad Keselowski +8000 +2200 +1000 Justin Haley +10000 +2800 +1200 Cole Custer +10000 +2800 +1200 Chris Buescher +10000 +2800 +1200 Aric Almirola +10000 +2800 +1200 A.J. Allmendinger +10000 +2800 +1200 Todd Gilliland +50000 +14000 +6000 Michael McDowell +50000 +14000 +6000 Corey Lajoie +50000 +14000 +6000 Ty Dillon +50000 +14000 +6000 Harrison Burton +50000 +14000 +6000 Landon Cassill +100000 +30000 +13000 B.J. McLeod +100000 +30000 +13000 Garrett Smithley +100000 +30000 +13000 Cody Ware +100000 +30000 +13000

