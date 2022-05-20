 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR schedule for 2022 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR is headed to Fort Worth this weekend. We break down the full schedule for the 2022 All-Star Race this weekend.

By TeddyRicketson
Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 Jordan Brand Toyota, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR rolls into Fort Worth, Texas this weekend. The Xfinity and Truck Series will have normal races while the Cup Series will have its All-Star weekend. The Texas Motor Speedway will play host to this weekend’s events starting on Friday, May 20th with the Truck Series’ SpeedCash.com 220 followed by the Xfinity Series SRS Distribution 250 on Saturday and finally, the Cup Series All-Star Open and Race on Sunday, May 22nd.

All times below are ET.

Friday, May 20

4:00 p.m. — Practice, Truck Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

4:30 p.m. — Qualifying, Truck Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

6:00 p.m. — Practice, Xfinity Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

6:30 p.m. — Qualifying, Xfinity Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

8:30 p.m. — SpeedyCash.com 220 — FS1, FOX.com/live

Saturday, May 21

1:30 p.m. — SRS Distribution 250 — FS1, FOX.com/live

7:00 p.m. — Practice (Combined Open & All-Star) — FS1, FOX.com/live

7:35 p.m. — Qualifying (Open) — FS1, FOX.com/live

7:55 p.m. — Qualifying (All-Star) — FS1, FOX.com/live

8:25 p.m. — Elimination bracket qualifying (All-Star) — FS1, FOX.com/live

Sunday, May 22

5:30 p.m. — 2022 All-Star Open Race— FS1, FOX.com/live

8:00 p.m. — 2022 All-Star Race— FS1, FOX.com/live

