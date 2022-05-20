Breaking down the weather forecast for 2022 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR rolls into Fort Worth, Texas this weekend. The Xfinity and Truck Series will have normal races while the Cup Series will have its All-Star weekend. The Texas Motor Speedway will play host to this weekend’s events starting on Friday, May 20th with the Truck Series’ SpeedCash.com 220 followed by the Xfinity Series SRS Distribution 250 on Saturday and finally, the Cup Series All-Star Open and Race on Sunday, May 22nd.

It’s going to be an interesting racing weekend in regards to the weather. IT is going to be hot during the day and then wet in the afternoon on Friday and Saturday. At least for the All-Star race on Sunday, the weather looks promising and the event should go off without a hitch.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for Texas Motor Speedway this weekend in Fort Worth, TX, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, May 20th

96 X°, 76 X°: A strong afternoon t-storm, 82% chance of rain

4 p.m. ET, Truck Series, Practice

4:30 p.m. ET, Truck Series, Qualifying

6 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series, Practice

6:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series, Qualifying

8:30 p.m. ET, SpeedyCash.com 220 (147 laps, 220.5 miles)

Saturday, May 21st

Hi 94°, Low 59°: Clouds and sun with a t-storm, 81% chance of rain

1:30 p.m. ET, SRS Distribution 250 (167 laps, 250.5 miles)

7 p.m. ET, Practice (Combined Open & All-Star)

7:35 p.m. ET, Cup Series Qualifying (Open)

7:55 p.m. ET, Cup Series Qualifying (All-Star)

8:25 p.m. ET, Cup Series Elimination bracket qualifying (All-Star)

Sunday, May 22nd

Hi 79°, Low 68°: Mostly cloudy and cooler, 16% chance of rain

5:30 p.m. ET, All-Star Open

8 p.m. ET, All-Star Race (125 laps, 187.5 miles)