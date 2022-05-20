Which Serie A teams have clinched a 2022-23 Champions League spot

The Serie A season is coming to a close on May 22 with action taking place throughout the weekend. We already know which teams will be heading into next season’s UEFA Champions League, though, as the top four spots are awarded automatic berths. Let’s take a look at the teams who have clinched their place in the 2022-23 Champions League.

AC Milan

How they got there: AC Milan clinched a top four finish long before the season’s end, but at the time of this writing they’re still in a heated battle with Inter Milan for the Serie A title. Regardless of whether they secure the championship or not, they’ll be guaranteed a spot in next season’s Champions League group stage. Rafael Leao leads the way in scoring with 11 goals through 33 games, while Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic follow closely behind. AC Milan will be in pursuit of their eighth Champions League title, with the most recent coming in 2007.

Inter Milan

How they got there: Last year’s Serie A champions currently sit in second place, just two points behind AC Milan as they chase down their second consecutive title. Regardless, they secured a top four finish long ago and will make another appearance in Champions League as they look for their fourth European championship. Lautaro Martinez leads the team in scoring with 21 goals through 34 matches played. Edin Dzeko follows him with 13 goals in La Liga play, while both Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu lead team in assists with 11 each.

Napoli

How they got there: Napoli finished in third place in La Liga this season, locking up their first UEFA Champions League appearance since 2019-20. Victor Osimhen leads the team with 14 goals through 26 games, while Lorenzo Insigne has 11 goals in his final season with Napoli. He’s been with Napoli since 2010, but has signed a deal with MLS side Toronto FC starting on July 1. Insigne also leads the team in assists with nine.

Juventus

How they got there: Juve finished in fourth place in Serie A for the second consecutive season. These two seasons were preceded by nine straight Serie A titles as Juventus has amassed 36 league championships overall. In their first season since Cristiano Ronaldo left for Manchester United, Paulo Dybala leads the team in scoring with just 10 goals, while Alvaro Morata added nine goals and seven assists. Juventus will be making their 11th consecutive appearance in UEFA Champions League.