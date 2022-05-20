How and where to watch the 2022 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on TV and via live online stream

The 2022 Preakness Stakes is Saturday, May 21, but that’s not the only horse racing action happening at Pimlico Race Track in Baltimore, MD, this weekend. On Friday, May 20, the 2022 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes is happening.

The headline event on Friday, this race features three-year-old fillies. Started in 1919, it was originally called the Pimlico Stakes before it was renamed in honor of Maryland’s state flower in 1952. It’s part of an event know as the Triple Tiara.

This year’s Black-Eyed Susan Stakes will not feature Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath. It’s going to run in the Preakness Stakes. The favorite is currently Adare Manor at 5-2 odds, who has two wins in five career starts, and finished second in the Santa Anita Oaks on April 9th. The race runs 1 1/8 miles with a $250,000 purse.

Post time for the race is 5:44 p.m. ET on Friday, May 20. You can watch it on the USA Network, which will broadcast live from Pimlico from 5-6 p.m. that day.

You can also livestream the event on NBC Sports’s website if you have a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access NBC Sports Network, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

You can also download the Twin Spires app for any Roku-enabled device, and you’ll be able to watch the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes live.

Here are the post positions and morning line odds for the 98th Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday, May 20th: