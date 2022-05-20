NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Mavericks vs. Warriors Game 2

The Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors meet in Game 2 Friday with the home team looking to grab a 2-0 series edge. While there are plenty of stars on display in this contest, both teams feature some great value options for DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Maxi Kleber, Mavericks, $4,600

Kleber had an extremely quiet opener. He scored just three points and added three rebounds in a blowout loss. The Mavericks will need him to contribute much more in Game 2 and it should happen with a better shooting performance. I would expect him to have somewhere around 18-20 DFS points in this one.

Reggie Bullock, Mavericks, $5,000

Unlike Kleber, Bullock had an explosive Game 1. He scored 12 points with three rebounds, two assists, and a steal. Look for the Mavericks to try to get Bullock some open looks beyond the arc which he’s had success with. If he can limit turnovers, he will be a great DFS value play for the night.

Otto Porter Jr., Warriors, $4,200

Porter Jr. is my best value play in this Game 2 matchup. Heading into Game 1, the forward was dealing with a foot injury. Now, he looks back to normal and is able to provide the Warriors with quality minutes off the bench. He’s been a great DFS player because he does a little bit of everything. In Game 1, he had 21 DKFP and I would expect more of that success tonight.