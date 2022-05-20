Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Mavericks vs. Warriors Game 2

The Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors are set to face off for Game 2 Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET. TNT will host. The Mavericks will attempt to even this series at 1-1 heading back to Dallas, while the Warriors try to grab another win in front of their home crowd.

Below, we’ll take a look at some of the best player prop bets for Game 2 on Friday night. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Klay Thompson over 20.5 Points (-120)

In Game 1, Thompson scored 15 points but all of them came in the second half. If the game was close at all, Thompson likely would’ve went over his points total which was set at 21.5. As long as tonight’s game is close, Thompson should go over 20.5 points. Expect the Mavericks to put more of a defensive focus on Andrew Wiggins tonight which should help open things up for Thompson.

Dorian Finney-Smith over 10.5 Points (-115)

Finney-Smith has struggled scoring lately. He went under this point total in the last four games. However, he’s played well against the Warriors this season and this is a night where the Mavericks will need him to step up. Finney-Smith went over this total in almost every game in the first round and the first few contests of the second round. With the Warriors focusing on stopping Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson, look for Finney-Smith to have a big scoring role tonight.

Jordan Poole over 16.5 Points (-120)

In Game 1, Poole scored 19 points as he was 8-12 from the field. He’s an extremely vital piece to this Warriors offense and they’ll need him to provide some scoring off the bench tonight if they want to go up 2-0. Look for Poole to have an efficient night, scoring 18+ points and going over this line.

