Best prop bets to consider for Mavericks vs. Warriors Game 2

The Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors are set to face off for Game 2 Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET on TNT. In Game 1, the Warriors pulled away from the Mavericks in the second half behind Stephen Curry’s efforts. Luka Doncic had 18 points in the first half, but scored just two points in the second half as Golden State’s defense shut him down.

Below we take a look at some of the best prop bets for Game 2 on Friday night. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mavericks over 103.5 Points (-115)

The Mavericks struggled big time offensively in Game 1. Tonight, look for them to have some success scoring. Doncic knows they can’t afford to go down 2-0 and will do whatever he can to win. In addition to his scoring, he’ll be dishing out assists and grabbing boards. The Mavericks offense missed a lot of open shots in Game 1. Game 2 should be a different story.

Mavericks 1st Quarter +2 (-110)

Look for Dallas to come out scoring quick. The only way the Mavs can beat the Warriors is if their offense gets going early. All season, Doncic has been a great scorer in the first quarter. The first quarter of Game 1 was Dallas’ second-lowest scoring quarter of the playoffs. Look for the Mavs offense to come out on fire in Game 2.

