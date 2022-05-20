Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Warriors Game 2

The Dallas Mavericks will look to even up the Western conference finals Friday with the Golden State Warriors after dropping Game 1. The Warriors dominated the second half of the matchup to eventually grab a 112-87 victory. Stephen Curry led the way for Golden State with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Game 2 will tip at 9: 00 p.m ET from the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Warriors are currently 6-point favorites with the total set at 214, odd are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook,

Mavericks vs. Warriors, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -6

The Warriors lineup presents some problems for the Mavs and while they should play better in Game 2, it may not be enough for them to close the large gap. Curry came alive in the second half of Game 1, which is a bad sign for Dallas. The Warriors have too many options for the Mavs to keep up with. Take Golden State to win and cover at home in Game 2.

Over/Under: Under 214

Game 1 went well under this under, although Game 2 is unlikely to be a blowout. The Mavericks only scored 69 points through three quarters in Game 1, which likely won’t happen as they’ll hit some more open shots. Golden State’s defense has been on point this postseason, and makes up for the team’s inconsistent shooting performances. The under is the play here, but this will be a close call.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.