How to watch Mavericks vs. Warriors Game 2 via live online stream

TNT will host Friday’s matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors with tipoff set for 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Mavericks vs. Warriors

Date: Friday, May 20

Start time: 9:00 PM ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Mavericks held their own for the first half despite missing a few open threes, but everything fell apart in the third quarter. Dallas got smoked on both ends of the floor and failed to get back into the game offensively. Luka Doncic will need to be better offensively after going 6-18 in Game 1 for the Mavericks to have a chance to get a 1-1 split.

Golden State’s postseason has been full of inconsistent play, and that was on display in Game 1. The Warriors looked completely out of sorts for the first half before becoming a machine in the third quarter. Stephen Curry had a strong game with 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole provided strong complementary play. The Warriors hope to go up 2-0 in this series Friday.