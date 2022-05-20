How to watch Serie A on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 38

Serie A heads into its final week of play this season as Matchday 38 gets underway on Friday afternoon. AC Milan and Inter Milan are still vying for the title, while Atalanta looks to grab a slot with a European competition berth. Cagliari and Salernitana are the last teams left trying to avoid relegation, while Genoa and Venezia already know they’ll be heading to Serie B next season.

If you’re looking for Serie A on TV in the US, you may be able to find a few select matches here and there across CBS Sports channels, but where you’ll really find the bulk of them is on their streaming service Paramount+. They show a huge amount of soccer, with UEFA Champions League, Europa League, NWSL, and plenty more in addition to Serie A coverage. If you’re not already signed up for their service, they offer reasonable prices with plans starting at $4.99 per month with a free trial option included as well.

All eyes will be on Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan this weekend as they take on 18th-place Sassuolo with the title on the line. A win for Milan would clinch the title for the 19th time in their history, while a draw would do the same since they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over Inter. A loss would leave their title hopes in the hands of 15th-place Sampdoria as they’ll take on Inter Milan at the same time. It might look easy for AC on paper, but Sassuolo is stacked with players like Gianluca Scamacca, whose 16 goals this season puts him tied for fourth in the league. Forward Domenico Berardi leads the league in assists, and will hope to help foil AC Milan’s title hopes on Sunday.

Both matches get underway on Sunday, May 22 at 12:00 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+. Inter are heavy favorites to win their match with odds at -800 while Sampdoria comes in at +2000. AC Milan is favored to at -220 with Sassuolo at +550 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s a look at the full schedule ahead of this weekend’s action. All times are Eastern.

Serie A Matchday 38 schedule

Friday, May 20

Torino v. AS Roma, 2:45 p.m. — Paramount+

Saturday, May 21

Genoa v. Bologna, 11:15 a.m. — Paramount+

Fiorentina v. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. — Paramount+

Atalanta v. Empoli, 2:45 p.m. — Paramount+

Lazio v. Hellas Verona, 2:45 p.m. — Paramount+

Sunday, May 22

Spezia v. Napoli, 6:30 a.m. — Paramount+

Inter Milan v. Sampdoria, 12:00 p.m. — CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

Sassuolo v. AC Milan, 12:00 p.m. — CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

Venezia v. Cagliari, 3:00 p.m. — CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

Salernitana v. Udinese, 3:00 p.m. — CBS Sports Network, Paramount+