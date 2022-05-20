How to watch La Liga on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 38

La Liga is heading into its last week of the season with Matchday 38 getting underway this weekend. While the current top four have all clinched a top four finish, including Real Madrid winning their 35th La Liga title, there are still two teams near the bottom of the table desperately trying to avoid relegation. Seventh-place Villarreal will also be trying to hang on to their berth into the Europa Conference League qualifiers while just one point ahead of Athletic Club.

While you won’t be able to catch many La Liga matches on network TV, all 380 league games will be streamed live on ESPN+. Select games will be broadcast across their ESPN networks as well, but if you really want to watch any game of your choosing, ESPN+ is the way to go. If you’re not already signed up for ESPN+, they offer a reasonable rate at $5.99/month or you can get in on a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu as well.

Cadiz, currently sitting in 18th place and in position for relegation, will look for a positive result against last-place Alaves, while hoping that Mallorca will stumble against Osasuna. Cadiz and Mallorca are tied on points with 36, but Mallorca holds the tiebreaker. If they can get all three points against Osasuna, they’ll be guaranteed safety. However, a Cadiz win and a Mallorca draw or loss, or a Cadiz draw and a Mallorca loss will result in Cadiz jumping into 17th place, sending Mallorca down to La Liga 2 next season.

Cadiz come into their match as the favorites with odds at -115 while Alaves is +320 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Mallorca are favorites for their match at +120 with Osasuna at +230.

Villarreal will have to face off against Barcelona and look for a positive result in order to lock up seventh place. Barca got the edge last time they met with a 3-1 win over Villarreal thanks to goals from Frankie de Jong, Memphis Depay, and Philippe Coutinho. They’re coming off a 0-0 draw with Getafe, so Villarreal will hope they can capitalize on Barcelona now that they’ve clinched a second place finish. Barca is favored to come out on top at +100 while Villarreal comes in at +240.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for Matchday 38, which kicks off on Friday at 3:00 p.m. All times are Eastern, and all matches will be available via livestream on ESPN+.

La Liga Matchday 38 schedule

Friday, May 20

Real Madrid v. Real Betis, 3:00 p.m.

Rayo Vallecano v. Levante, 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

Valencia v. Celta Vigo, 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, May 22

Elche v. Getafe, 11:30 a.m.

Alaves v. Cadiz, 2:00 p.m.

Granada v. Espanyol, 2:00 p.m.

Osasuna v. Mallorca, 2:00 p.m.

Barcelona v. Villarreal, 4:00 p.m.

Real Sociedad v. Atletico Madrid, 4:00 p.m.

Sevilla v. Athletic Club, 4:00 p.m.