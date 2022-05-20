La Liga table: Who tops standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 38

La Liga is heading into its final matchday of the season this weekend, starting with a couple of matches getting underway on Friday afternoon. Real Madrid have already won their 35th La Liga title, while the rest of the teams in the top four are assured of their top four finish. Barcelona has clinched second place, but only one point separates Atletico Madrid and Sevilla in third and fourth.

Real Betis sits in fifth place with Real Sociedad just two points behind them. Betis will take on Real Madrid this weekend while Sociedad will play Atletico Madrid, looking to overtake that fifth place spot if Betis should lose to Madrid. Both the fifth and sixth spots are awarded a berth into next season’s Europa League, while seventh will earn a spot in the Europa League Conference qualifiers. Villarreal currently holds onto that seventh place spot, but they sit just one point ahead of Athletic Club as they look to hold onto that finish with a win over Barcelona.

At the bottom of the table, Alaves and Levante already know they will be relegated to La Liga 2 next season, but 18th place Cadiz is still fighting for a chance to save themselves. They’re currently tied on points with Mallorca, but they lose out on the tiebreaker so they’ll have to finish ahead of Mallorca if they want to stay in La Liga next season. If Mallorca beats Osasuna, Cadiz will be relegated regardless. But a Cadiz win or draw with a Mallorca loss, or a Cadiz draw and a Mallorca loss would see Cadiz stay up in La Liga next season.

Here’s a look at the full La Liga table ahead of the Matchday 38 action this weekend.

La Liga standings, pre-Matchday 38