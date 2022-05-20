Serie A table: Who tops Italian league standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 38

Serie A’s final matchday of the season gets underway this weekend, as both teams from Milan are still vying for the title. AC Milan sits on top of the table with 83 points, two points clear of rivals Inter Milan. A draw will clinch the title for AC Milan as they take on Sassuolo on Sunday. Even if they end up tied on points with Inter, they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker so will clinch a championship as long as they can avoid a loss.

Inter Milan will take on Sampdoria this weekend, and they come in as heavy favorites with odds at -800 over at DraftKings Sportsbook. Assuming they’ll get all three points, AC Milan will absolutely need to avoid a loss in order to lock up their 19th Italian league title. Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be searching for his fifth Serie A title — he won three consecutive titles with Inter from 2007-2009, followed by one more with AC Milan in 2011.

Fiorentina, currently in seventh, has a chance to jump into sixth place and grab an automatic berth into Europa League next season. They sit just one point behind sixth place Roma, and will take on Juventus this weekend in hopes of a positive result. Not only are they hoping to leapfrog Roma into sixth, but they’re also fighting to keep their seventh place spot at the very least as Atalanta is knocking on the door, tied on points but behind on the head-to-head tiebreaker.

At the bottom of the table, both Genoa and Venezia have already sealed their fate as they’ll be relegated to Serie B for next season. Two teams are still fighting to avoid that last relegation spot, as Cagliari and Salernitana are separated by just two points. Those teams drew both of their meetings this season at 1-1 each, so if they end up tied on points, it will come down to goal differential. Cagliari has a sizable lead in that column, so it’s up to Salernitana to log a win over Udinese to ensure their safety.

Here’s a look at the full table ahead of the Matchday 38 action this weekend.

Serie A standings, pre-Matchday 38